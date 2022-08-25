SPRUCE PINE
Harold Wayne Sinclair, age 79 of Spruce Pine, passed away August 23, 2022.
Wayne was above all else, a Christian and a member of First United Methodist Church of Russellville. He was a Master Mason for over 50 years with Russellville Lodge 371.
Successful in his life, Wayne was a Life Agent for many years with Vulcan Life. He and his good friend, Delano Lawrence, founded Sinclair- Lawrence Insurance in 1972, that business is still successful today.
Wayne loved his Country and proudly served in the Army National Guard. An avid outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing. He enjoyed trips to hunt pheasant, quail and deer. Camaraderie with friends was as important as the game acquired. He was a member of an informal fishing group called “The Rinky Dinks,” they participated in weekly tournaments for a number of years and traveled many places pursuing that 10 lb bass. He was an amateur trap shooter for a number of years where he traveled to many states making many friends along the way. He won many trophies, which he called trinkets. Wayne was outgoing, fun loving and enjoyed life to the fullest. He loved talking to people and was an excellent storyteller. His greatest compliment came from a friend that said, Wayne was a GOOD MAN!
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Nancy Witt Sinclair; sister, Susan Sinclair Bevis (Sidney); nieces, Angela Witt Dunstan, Alicia Bevis Durham, Jenny Bevis Burchell; nephew, Billy Witt; great-nieces, Ashley Dunstan, Avery Burchell; great-nephews, Nate Dunstan, Leslie Dunstan, Jackson Witt, Lucas Witt, Logan Durham, Hunter Durham; great-great-niece, Jacie Hopper; great-great-nephews, Archer Dunstan, Sawyer Witt and Aaron Witt.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold D. Sinclair and Julia Pittman Sinclair.
Visitation will be today, August 25, 2022 at First United Methodist Church of Russellville from 5to 7 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11 a.m., with the body lying in state for an hour before the service, at First United Methodist Church of Russellville. Entombment will be in the Mausoleum at Franklin Memory Gardens. Brother Todd Owen and Brother Bo Loyd will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Arlie Griffus, Venny Cable, Alex Thompson, Houston Hovater, Robert Luke, John Thornton and Don Garrard.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the First United Methodist Church of Russellville, 311 Jackson Ave. N, Russellville, AL 35653, Canaan Methodist Church C/O Dorothy Ezekiel, 4305 Co Rd 137, Florence, AL 35633 or a charity of your choice.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
