FRANKLIN, TN — Harriett Hughes Patterson, 81 of Franklin, TN (formerly of Florence), born November 16, 1939 in Florence, Alabama to J.S. and Lillian Hughes. She grew up with her sister Rose in Rhodesville, Al.
She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1957. On a blind date in 1958 she met the love of her life Dennis Patterson. They married 6 months later. That same year she opened Hughes Beauty Shop in Savannah, TN. Harriett ran her shop for five years before she and Dennis moved to Lawrenceburg, TN, and welcomed two children into their lives. After five years in Lawrenceburg they relocated to Nashville, TN. Before retirement, they moved to Franklin, TN in 1998.
During her life, they enjoyed traveling together and visited 49 states. Harriett enjoyed Genealogy, Gardens, Owls, Lighthouses, Bridge Club, Golf, Travel and spending time with her family. Harriett was a true warrior, as a child she conquered Polio, 14 years ago she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, and she had been cancer free for the last 10 years.
Survivors include her Knight in shining armor, Dennis Patterson; children, Perry Patterson, DeRusha Hawkins (Eric); granddaughter, Sarah Hawkins who was the light of her life; and sister, Rose Robertson (Bobby).
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Vanderbilt Ingram Cancer Center or Pancreatic Cancer Association.
Visitation will be Monday, August 2, 2021, from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m., at Greenview Funeral Home - Florence, AL. Funeral services will immediately follow in Greenview Memorial Chapel, at 2 p.m. Services will conclude with burial in Mt. Tabor Church Cemetery, 1530 Cty. Road 299, Florence, Al. 35634.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
