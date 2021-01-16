NORTH COURTLAND — Harriettie L. Carter, 76, died January 13, 2021. A graveside service will be held Tuesday at 12 p.m. at Rocky Hill Cemetery, Town Creek. Public viewing is Monday from 10-6 at Jackson Memory Funeral Home.

