MUSCLE SHOALS
Harrison John Witt, 98, of Muscle Shoals, AL., passed away Friday, December 9, 2022.
His family will receive friends for visitation Monday, December 12, 2022, at Colbert Memorial Chapel from 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Pastor Bill Adams will officiate the service, in the funeral home chapel beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
He was a veteran of World War II who served in the Asiatic Theatre in the Philippines and Japan. He was retired from Ford Motor Company, where he served as a Furnace Room Supervisor. Harrison also enjoyed gardening until just two years ago. He was a 68 year member of Highland Park Baptist Church.
Harrison is preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Mary Lou Witt; wife of 25 years, Evelyne Witt; parents, Frank P. and Lillie Witt; brothers, Miller Witt, Frank Witt, and Raymond Witt; and sisters, Arie Mardis, Mattie Burk, and Cassie Bond.
He is survived by his daughter, Dianne Hollimon (David) of Muscle Shoals; stepdaughters, Jan Connell (Russ) of Indian Springs, and Beth Smith (Tim) of Mount Hope; grandchildren, Matthew Hollimon (Lyndi) of Muscle Shoals; step grandchildren, Jay and Seth Garrett of Birmingham, Drew Smith (Danielle) of Harvest, and Clint Smith of Austin, TX; great grandchildren, Ellie and Lainey Hollimon; step great grandchildren, Beckett Garrett, Jackson and Jenson Smith.
Harrison’s family and friends will serve as pallbearers.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Highland Park Baptist Church or Kruzn for a Kure Foundation.
A special thanks is given to Hospice of North Alabama and Delinda’s Adult Sitter Agency.
