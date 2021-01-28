FLORENCE — Harry “Eugene” Pierce was born October 30, 1952 and died January 22, 2021.
The birth and death of this great man, however, is not nearly as relevant as all the days that he lived life to the fullest between those two dates.
Eugene passed away on January 22, 2021 at the age of 68 after a courageous battle with COVID, surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor his legacy by living their lives to the fullest. Eugene’s love of life didn’t come to an end with his death; he had an incredible joy for life and always put his family and friends first. He would want his friends and family to continue pushing forward together. Each moment matters, so make it count.
Eugene loved music; he loved to cook and was always up for a gathering of family and friends. As he would love to say it: “Fun, Food & Karaoke.” Eugene will be forever remembered for his smile, gentle eyes, caring heart, loving embrace and unconditional love. Although our hearts are heavy, we will celebrate his life and find comfort that he is in heaven watching over us. He was an amazing poppa to his four granddaughters and never missed an opportunity to spoil them. The family will have a celebration of life in the spring or summer to allow friends and family to come celebrate his memory.
The family would like to thank all the healthcare professionals from the Athens Limestone Hospital for their great care in the last few weeks of his life.
Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family. You may sign the guest book at Wfunerals.com
