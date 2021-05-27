RUSSELLVILLE — Harry James “Jim” Jenkins, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
When Jim was growing up, his dad, Harry served in the military. This allowed Jim to be able to travel and to attend school in many different places including Malta, Sicily, and Bermuda. When grown, Jim proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the Army National Guard. He attended college at Kettering College of Medical Arts and worked as a Physician Assistant. He worked with Civil Air Patrol (CAP), Search & Rescue, and as a Reserve Police Officer for 29 years in San Bernardino, CA. He was able to travel with the National Disaster Response Team to Ground Zero to help in the search and rescue efforts of 911.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry Jay and Eugenia (McKinney) Jenkins.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 43 years, Janene Jenkins; son, Richard Jenkins (wife, Denise); and a host of friends.
The visitation will be 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 28, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel with Brother Matthew Sandvik officiating the service. Burial will be in Franklin Memory Gardens.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
