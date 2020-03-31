TUSCUMBIA — Harry James, age 87, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away Saturday, March 29, 2020. A private service was held with burial at Colbert Memorial Gardens. Harry was a veteran in the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Archie and Lina Seal James; wife, Peggy James and a brother and sisters.
Harry is survived by his sons, Vance James (Liz) of Tuscumbia, Vincent Kirk James (Amber) of Madison; daughters, Pam Marthaler (Terry) of Decatur and Equata James (Tim Ward) of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Drei (Taylor), Ryan (Jaqueline), Kirsten (Peyton), Bailee, Nick, Braden, Lily and Chloe; great-granddaughter, Olivia Charles.
Harry loved the game of baseball, before he married Peggy. The Brooklyn Dodgers wanted to draft him but Peggy didn’t want him to go so he didn’t take the offer.
Harry played on the All-SEC baseball team at Auburn. Harry traveled Europe playing baseball during his service in the Korean War, he played semi-pro baseball for the Monsanto Maulers in the early 50’s. Harry was inducted into the Franklin County Hall of Fame.
Harry helped open the trade school on Wilson Dam Road in the late 70’s early 80’s. Harry’s passion was coaching, as he wished to be remembered. Harry spent his career in education, coaching and teaching at first, then in administration where he finished his career at Northwest-Shoals.
