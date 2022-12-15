WACO, TEXAS
Harry Lloyd Springer, 76, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022, in Waco surrounded by his loving family.
Visitation: 6-8 tonight, December 15, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Graveside: 11 a.m. Friday, December 16, at China Spring Cemetery.
Lloyd was born September 21, 1946, in Lawrenceburg, TN to Henry and Mary (White) Springer. After graduating from Lawrence County High School in 1964, he went to work for Murray Manufacturing Company before enlisting in the USAF in 1966. Lloyd served as a helicopter mechanic on the HH-3E “Jolly Green Giant” from 1966 - 1970 during the Vietnam War, eventually achieving the rank of Staff Sergeant.
Lloyd married the love of his life, Joyce Truitt, on November 4, 1967, in Lexington, Alabama. They were blessed with a daughter, Terri, and son, Scott. In 1975, he received his BS in accounting from the University of North Alabama and went on to work for Reynolds Metals Company as a corporate accountant, first in Florence, Alabama and then in Portland, Texas. After his time at Reynolds, Lloyd and his family moved to China Spring, Texas in 1987. He enjoyed operating his own car restoration business at his home. Once retired, Lloyd and Joyce spent 10 years traveling across all 48 states of the U.S. plus Canada in their R.V.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Christine Bruton and Pauline Springer; and brother, Herbert Lynn Springer of China Spring.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; daughter, Terri Kroll and husband Todd; son, Scott Springer and wife Angela; grandchildren, Kevin Kroll and wife Rebecca, Katie Kroll, Christopher Springer, and Ashlynn Springer; and great-grandchildren, Amelia and Theo Kroll.
