MUSCLE SHOALS — Harry Stoner Elledge, 93, of Muscle Shoals, AL passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. A graveside memorial service will be held on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Truman Sutton will officiate the service.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Julia Elledge; parents, Louis and Effie Elledge; and son-in-law, Randy Tate.
He is survived by his daughters, Evelyn Elledge and Julia Davis (Stanley); grandson, Chris Elledge (Cindy); and cousin, Bill Elledge (Kathy).
He lived his entire life on the family farm that was purchased by his great-grandfather in the late 1800’s and later became a part of Muscle Shoals. He continued farming after his retirement from Occidental Chemical on September 30, 1986. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and restoring antique tractors.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
