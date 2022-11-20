DEACTUR — Memorial Service for Harry W. Upton 86, of Decatur, AL previously of Russellville, AL, will be Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at Shelton Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Phil Kimbrough officiating and Shelton Funeral Home directing.
Harry was born on November 21, 1935, in Inglewood, CA, to Wilfred and Violet Upton. He was a U.S. Army veteran of 20 years, and a member of the American Legion in Russellville, AL.
He is preceded in death by his parents; as well as his wife, Marilyn R. Upton (Pat).
Harry is survived by his children, Steven Upton, David Upton, Stacey Stalcup and Mark Upton; as well as his grandchildren, Heather Stalcup, Sarah Upton, Lauren Stalcup, Katie Upton, Alexis Stalcup, Meghan Upton, Conner Upton and Ashlyn Upton; and his great grandchildren Aiden, Leo, Diego and Isabel.
