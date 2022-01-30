FLORENCE — Hartis E. Hanback, 92, of Florence, passed away January 28, 2022 at North Alabama Medical Center after an extended illness. He was a member of St. John United Methodist Church and a U.S. Army veteran.
Visitation will be Monday, January 31, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Rev. Greg Burnette and Mike Samuels officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park with Military funeral honors. Family members and friends will serve as pallbearers.
Mr. Hanback was preceded in death by his parents, James and Vinnie Hanback; spouse, Annie Hanback; brothers, Alvin, Arlie and Milford Hanback; sisters, Myrtis Pounders, and Clara Bourn.
He is survived by his daughter, Connie Hanback; and grandchild, Kelcey Thrasher both of Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Dorene Morris, Susan Miley and to the doctors and nurses of NAMC.
Hartis spent the last years of his life shuttling automobiles for Thornton Chrysler.
