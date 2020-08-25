TOWN CREEK — Hartsell Harris Jr., 71, died August 21, 2020. Public viewing will be Wednesday fro 12-8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation with family will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Washtilla Cemetery, Town Creek.

TimesDaily
