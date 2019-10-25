FAYETTEVILLE, GEORGIA
Harvell “Butch” Jackson Walker, Jr. passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Frances Potts Walker and his three children, Adrienne (David) Hill, Jack (Elizabeth) Walker and Ashley (Brian) Moore; his six loving grandchildren, Porter Hill, Addie Moore, Anna Grace Moore, Jackson Walker, Lidia Walker and Miller Moore; and his siblings, Marcia Watts, Becky Wilson, Lesa O’Brien, Andrew Walker and Ben Walker.
On February 3, 1949, he was born in Florence, Alabama to Harvell Jackson Walker, Sr. and Mildred Bullard Walker. Raised in Florence, he attended Coffee High School. As a graduate of Auburn University, he received a degree in Aviation Management. Butch served in the United States Air Force for eight years and Georgia Air National Guard for 17 years. Continuing his passion for flying, Butch pursued a career as a pilot at Eastern Airlines and FedEx, retiring as a captain.
Butch was an avid runner and enjoyed riding motorcycles. But the one activity that he enjoyed the most was cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events, which he never missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019 in the Chapel of Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, with Dr. John Barnes officiating.Inurnment will follow at Westminster Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make donations to Fayetteville First United Methodist Church, https://www.fayettevillefirst.com/.
