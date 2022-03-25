FLORENCE — Harvest Mitchell Jr. “Coach” was born to Carrie and Harvest Mitchell Sr. in Lanett, AL. He made his transition on March 22, 2022.
Coach was a graduate of Lanier High School where he excelled as a football, basketball, and baseball star athlete. He honorably served in the U.S. Army after graduation. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from Alabama State College in three years. He pledged Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity while he was there.
Coach Mitchell was employed 35 years by the Florence City Board of Education where he coached different sports and taught P.E. and health. He was the recipient of numerous sports and civic awards. The most precious memories of his career were spent at Burrell Slater High School where he was the head coach and sometimes the only coach of football, basketball, and track.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Frances L. Mitchell.
He is survived by two children, Dr. Marshall Mitchell (Shelia) and Monica Mitchell; three grandchildren, Patrick, Winston, and Cicely; three sisters, Bernice, Charlene, and Dillie; one brother, Jerome; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 26, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Burrell Slater Gymnasium, Florence. Rev. Vicky Kirkman officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the gymnasium at 12:00 p.m. Public viewing will be today from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.
Rest in Power Coach Mitchell.
The Mitchell family thanks Thompson and Son and staff for their compassion during our bereavement.
