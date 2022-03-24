FLORENCE — Harvest Mitchell Jr., 90, died March 21, 2022. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Burrell Slater Gymnasium, Florence, burial in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Florence. The body will be placed in the gymnasium at noon. Public viewing will be Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence, directing.

