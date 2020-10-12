TUSCUMBIA — Harvey “Dale” Richards, 69, died October 10, 2020. Visitation is noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral service to immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Tuscumbia.

