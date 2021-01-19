FLORENCE — Harvey Eugene Thompson died January 14, 2021. The public viewing will be today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. followed by visitation with the family from 5 to 7 at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Florence. There will be a private ceremony held on Wednesday.

