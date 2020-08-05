TUSCUMBIA — Harvey Glenn Summerhill Sr., 69, died August 1, 2020. Graveside service will be Friday at 10 a.m. at Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia. Public viewing will be Thursday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, directing.

