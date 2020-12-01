KILLEN — Harvey Howard Cain, age 87 of Killen, AL passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Home. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, a United States Air Force veteran serving in Korean War, retired from Reynolds Metals, and of the Church of Christ faith.
Funeral services will be held at Loretto Memorial Chapel today, December 1, 2020 at 1:00 PM. Scott Cain will be officiating. Burial will follow in Restview Cemetery with Military Honors at Graveside. Visitation will be from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors are his wife, Frances Clemmons Cain; four sons, Ricky Cain (Suzanne), Loretto, TN, Randy Cain (Barbie), Minor Hill, TN, Ernie Clemmons (Patricia), Florence, Kevin Clemmons (Tammy), Athens; two daughters, Pam White, Lawrenceburg, TN, Sheila Voss, Arley, AL; one sister, Neva Lois Wisdom (Fred), Harrison, AR; 18 grandchildren, Jacob Cain, Lorie Cain Borum, Victoria Cain, Scott Cain, Kaleena Treybig, Blake White, Brandon White, Brittany White, Maliq McDowell, Chad Voss, Brett Voss, Cody Voss, Shawnee Voss Barrett, Bethany Clemmons Butler, Marissa Clemmons Norton, Cortney Clemmons, Davis, Seth Clemmons and Erin Clemmons; and 27 great-grandchildren.
Grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
