HATTON — Harvey Ray Oliver, 89, died March 30, 2022. Graveside service will be Saturday at 2 p.m. at Moulton Memory Gardens with Lawrence Funeral Home directing. Harvey was preceded in death by his wife, Gloria Hutto Oliver.

