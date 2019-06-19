KILLEN — Hassel Burbank, 94, of Killen, passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Lauderdale Christian Nursing Home. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force in World War II, Korea and Vietnam; a member of Lexington Methodist Church and a member of Lexington Masonic Lodge.
Survivors include son, David L. Burbank and wife, Mary; daughters, Gale Gist and husband, Dale and Susan Burbank; brother, Hulon Burbank; sisters, Virginia Springer and Lillian Jean Springer; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by parents, William Carl and Vester Black Burbank; wife, Mabel Springer Burbank; brothers, Howard, Hershel and Reeder Burbank.
Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Sam Hayes officiating followed with Masonic Rights. Burial will follow in Pettus Cemetery with Military Honors at the graveside.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.
