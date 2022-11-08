TUSCUMBIA — Hassel Lee Holcombe, 75, of Tuscumbia, AL passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022. Visitation will be today, November 8, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with a service to follow at 2 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Jonathan Henderson will be officiating. Burial will be Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence, AL.
Hassel graduated from Central High School in 1966. He graduated from Tennessee Temple Bible School in Chattanooga, TN, with a degree in Theology in 1975. He was a faithful servant of the Lord and spread the Gospel to any and all people he ever met; family, friends, strangers and all.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rueben Holcombe and Phyllis Sharp; brothers, Dan Holcombe and Lowell Holcombe.
Survivors include daughters, Amy Carlson (David) of Pleasant View, TN, Kerri Williams (Richie) of Tuscumbia; son, Jim Holcombe (Callie) of Florence; brothers, Ed Holcombe (Carol) of Florence, Doug Holcombe (Becky) of Lutts, TN, David Holt (Lottie) of Mishawaka, IN; sister, Carole Colonna of Sheffield; and grandchildren, Roscoe and Ramona Carlson, Isabelle and Katie Williams, and Mina Holcombe.
Pallbearers will be Richie Williams, Chris Holcombe, Eric Holcombe, Everett Holcombe, Charles Stump, and Erik Thorn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Room at the Inn.
