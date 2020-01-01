FLORENCE — Hassell Smith, 79, of Florence passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. The funeral will be Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wayne Wood officiating. Burial will be in Murphy’s Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Smith was preceded in death by his wife, Rachell Smith; son, Wendell Smith; parents, Millard and Mamie Smith.
He is survived by his son, Tracy Smith (Donna); daughter-in-law, Lisa Smith; grandchildren, Kyle Smith, Jessica Joiner and Kendra Hanback; great-grandchildren, Sawyer Kate and Whitley Joiner; and sister, Joyce White.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Wood, Josh Hand, Mike Kelley, Jeff Hester, Steve Barkley and Dennis Bain. Honorary pallbearers will be Benji Joiner and Kolby Hanback.
