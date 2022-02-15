FLORENCE — Hassie Faye Davis Franks, 92, passed away February 13, 2022, at her home. Mrs. Franks was a homemaker. She was a member of Community Freewill Baptist Church.
Visitation will be Wednesday, February 16, 2022, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral will be at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.
Mrs. Franks was preceded in death by her parents, Will and Phoebe Davis; brothers, Ledford, Billy, Bobby, James, and Johnny Davis; sisters, Christine Nobles and Gertie May; daughter, Sandra Franks; and great-grandson, Chase Wanner.
She is survived by her sons, William H. Franks (Cindy), Timothy R. Franks, and James C. Franks all of Florence, AL; daughter, Linda Gale Hunt, Florence; sister, Dorothy (Cat) Clanton, Florence; grandchildren, Paul Rogers (Amelia), Matthew Franks, both of Florence, Natasha Pounders, Muscle Shoals, and Timothy Hunt, Huntsville; great-grandchildren, Emmalee Rogers, Raven Rogers, and Addison Pounders.
Pallbearers will be John Fulmer, Miles Cross, Charles May, Buford Clanton, Sam Mitchell and Jerry Payton. Honorary pallbearers will be past members of the Sounds of 7.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
