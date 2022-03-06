SHEFFIELD — Mrs. Hattie B. Hodges, 102, passed Thursday, March 3, 2022. Visitation with the family will be Tuesday, 6-7 p.m., at Thompson and Son Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, AL. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, at Zion No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church, Barton, AL. Burial will follow in Zion No. 1 Cemetery, Barton, AL. The body will be placed in the church at 10 a.m. The public viewing will be Tuesday, 10 a.m. - 8p.m.

