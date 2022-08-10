PHIL CAMPBELL — Hattie Mae Elliott Hagan, age 96, of Phil Campbell, passed away August 4, 2022.
Hattie Mae was lifelong resident of Phil Campbell and a member of Spruce Pine Methodist Church. She was loved by her many neighbors in Phil Campbell, she gained more than just friends, she gained family, including many honorary grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Guy Hagan (Ann), Glenn Hagan (Sue); daughter, Frieda Lathan (Randy); son-in-law, Jimmy Burleson; brother, Leon Elliott (Cathy); sisters, Frances Miskelley, Jean Glass; as well as a host of loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who will miss Hattie’s sweet energetic personality.
She was preceded in death by her husbands, William Auda Love and Roy Hagan; daughter, Barbara Burleson.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 11, 2022 from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 1 p.m. in the Chapel of Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville. Rachael Blankenship will officiate. Interment will take place in Spruce Pine Church of Christ Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Vinson, Matthew Vinson, JB Mitchell, Chris Barton, Philo Elliott Sr. and Philo Elliott Jr.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville assisted the family.
Commented