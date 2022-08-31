SHEFFIELD — Hattie Mae Herston, 97, died August 24, 2022. A private family graveside service was held Monday, August 29, 2022. Inurnment was in Florence City Cemetery. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville assisted the family.

