LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Haven Hall Smith, 50, formerly of Burnsville, Mississippi, died August 6, 2020. Graveside service is 11 a.m. Saturday at Little Flock Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Memorial and Honor Program. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

