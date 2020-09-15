GULFPORT, MISSISSIPPI — Hayes Ronald Tyra, 75, died September 10, 2020. Burial will be held Friday, September 25, 2020 at Biloxi National Cemetery. Reimann Family Funeral Home is serving the family. www.RiemannFamily.com

