MUSCLE SHOALS — Hazel Agee, 81, lifelong resident of Colbert County, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. today, July 10, at Glendale Cemetery, Leighton, with Brother Hollis Rutherford officiating.
Momma had a deep love for family and art. Her favorite hobby was art. She was preceded in death by her mother, Velma Aldridge; and beloved daughter, Brenda Holden.
She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Murphy, David Murphy (Kathy), Joey Murphy (Bridgett) and Mike Agee (Lori); eight grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
