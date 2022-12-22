PHIL CAMPBELL — Hazel Audrey O’Kelley, 84, died December 21, 2022. Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Blue Springs Cemetery. She had been married to Huston J.R. O’Kelley for 54 years.

