ANDERSON
Hazel C. White, 95 of Anderson, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021, at El Reposo Nursing Home. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church and was known to all for loving and caring for others.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 15, from 11 - noon at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow in the chapel with Bill Barlow officiating. Burial will be in Bethel Cemetery.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband, Henry C. “H.C.” White Jr., and her son, Terry W. White. She is survived by her grandsons, Matt (Tiffany) McGraw and Rory (Savannah) White; daughter-in-law, Rose (Joe) Kirkpatrick; sister-in-law, Jean (Wayne) Sledge; great grandchildren, Somer (Seth), Mila, Elin and Emerson; great-great grandchildren, Caroline and Ada; numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
