MUSCLE SHOALS — Hazel Christine Stiles of Muscle Shoals passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at the age of 85. She was born to Ed and Edna Hollifield in Moulton, Alabama on December 13, 1937.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Mildred Puckett, Margie Longshore, J.D. Hollifield, Brenda Duke, and Charlie Hollifield.
Survivors include her sisters, Barbara Brewer and Patricia Humble; son, Steve (Dawn) Slaton; daughters, Annette (Rodney) Mardis and Crystal Rowe; grandchildren, Christopher (Bethany) and Mandy Slaton; great-grandchildren Kyla and Charlie Slaton (Jakob Stern), Slaton Ledlow, Elijah Shupe, and Hendrix Pratt; great-great-grandson Xander Stern; and many wonderful nieces and nephews.
She was a longtime faithful member of Cherokee First Baptist and was well-known in the community for the many years she worked at Singleton’s BBQ, Bill’s Seafood, and Biscuit Village, but her favorite job was caring for her grandchildren. She had a generous heart and loved her family deeply. She enjoyed cooking with her granddaughters, watching her old western shows and game shows, and was faithful in reading her Bible daily.
The family would like to give special thanks to Bobbie Woods at Affinity Hospice for her kindness in caring for her.
Visitation will be held at Morrison Funeral Home in Cherokee, AL on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM and the service at 12:00 PM with Brother Steve Slaton officiating. A graveside service will follow.
Pallbearers are Darrell Adair, Slaton Ledlow, Floyd Bradberry, Lynn Loflin, Mike Worsham, and Scott Vance. Honorary Pallbearers are Elijah and Hendrix.
