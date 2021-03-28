LEIGHTON — Hazel Dean Askew, 87, of Leighton, passed away on Friday, March 26, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday, March 28, from 1:00 until 2:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Brad Campbell officiating. Burial will be in Hardshell Cemetery.
Mrs. Askew was preceded in death by her parents, Luther H. “Jack” Sr. and Esther Landers; brother, Luther “Bud” Landers; and sister, Helen Kirby.
She is survived by her brother, L.H. Landers; sister, Evelyn Dawson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
