FLORENCE — Hazel Dickens Cummings, age 90, of Florence, passed away Monday, May 31, 2021. Visitation will be today, June 2nd at 11:00 a.m. at Mount Zion Church of Christ Cemetery. The graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. with Brother Charles Dickens officiating.
Hazel was retired with Genesco after 23 years and owner and operator of The Flower House. She was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Ruby Dickens; and husband, L.T. Cummings.
Survivors are her children, Jerrill Roberson (Wayne) and Chris Crunk (Stephanie); special daughter, Debra Farris (Andrew); special sons, Eddie Cummings (Reyne) and Gary Cummings (available); sister, Barbara Jeminez; brother, Charles Dickens; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mount Zion Cemetery Fund, 6900 County Road 61, Florence, AL 35634.
You may sign the guest register at wfunerals.com
Commented