SPRUCE PINE — With profound sadness we announce the passing of Hazel Eley Hester, our devoted mother, adoring grandmother and loving friend to all whose lives she touched, on October 6, 2021. She left us after a lifetime filled with joys and sadness, struggles and triumphs, but primarily with an abundance of blessings. She was in her ninety-second year.
The family will welcome visitors to celebrate Hazel’s life at Pinkard Funeral Home in Russellville today, October 8, 2021 at 10 a.m. A short service will follow at 11 a.m. with closing taking place in the funeral home chapel.
She is survived by her sister, Dorothy Eley McDowell; son, David Hester (Suzanne); grandchildren, Ryan Ridgeway, Cody Ridgeway (Caitlin Masoud), Kara Ridgeway Blunt (Clayton); great-grandchildren, Olivia Hazel, Everett and Landry Blunt and Dani Claire and Logan Ridgeway; stepgrandchildren, Andrea Wright (John Burgess), Bobby Wright (Channing), Jamie Fuller (Whittney); stepgreat-grandchildren, Rylie Samson, Suzie Reese, Rohen Fuller and Campbell Wright.
Born and raised in Russellville, Alabama, Hazel was the beloved wife of the late Luther Hester, and the much loved mother of the late Cheryl Hester Ridgeway. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Talmadge and Martha Eley, and brothers, Jones and Robert Elay.
Hazel was retired from years of service with the City of Russellville and the Franklin County Board of Education. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Hospice of North Alabama (Whitney, Krystal, Greta, Tiona and Kathy), Dr. Keith Morrow, Ashton Wimberly, caregivers (angels unaware) Kelly Hulsey, Tabitha Chandler and Jennifer Daniel.
Pallbearers will be family.
Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville is assisting the family.
