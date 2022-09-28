FLORENCE — Hazel Eloise Holt of Florence, Alabama, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022 at the age of 94.
Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, William Charles “W.C.” Holt; son, Greg Holt; parents, Jessie and Alice Franklin; and her six brothers, Ernest, Deward, Edward, Cleo, Buford, and Lynn Franklin.
Eloise is survived by her sons, Tim Holt (Belinda), Kent Holt, Shaye Holt (Judy); daughter, Cissy Davis; grandchildren, Micah Holt, Nicole Spencer (Erek), Chris Holt (Tiffany), Justin Holt (Mary Kathryn), Sandy Homesley, Rebecca Hamm (Chris), Melissa Morris (Eric), Brittaney Gooch (Adam), Ethan Holt (Briana), Drake Davis (Haley) and Cidney Davis; and 25 great-grandchildren.
Eloise was born August 6, 1928 in Waterloo, Alabama. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1946. Shortly after graduation she worked as a telephone operator until 1955 in Florence, Alabama. She married W.C. Holt on her birthday August 6, 1950. They celebrated 63 years of married life, five years after marriage they began their family with the birth of Greg, followed quickly by Tim and Kent. Seven years later Shaye was born. Finally, after the fifth try a daughter was born, Alice Anne, better known as Cissy to her big brothers.
Mom and dad lived most of their adult life in Florence, Alabama except for two years in 1965 and 1966 when the family moved to Long Beach, Mississippi.
Mom learned at a young age growing up on a farm the benefit of hard work. She installed this sense of work ethic in her children, requiring us at a young age to make our beds, vacuum the house, mop the kitchen, carry out the trash and spending countless summer hours working in the huge vegetable garden which was grown to feed not only our family but was shared with neighbors and friends. Mom worked many hours putting up the produce from the garden including corn, beans, peas, tomatoes, squash, okra and just about anything else daddy could grow. Mom also loved flowers and for years had a beautiful bed of rose plants which were admired by the entire neighborhood.
Mom loved to cook, so after mom and dad became empty nesters, mom would prepare a feast after church for the entire family. Some of the favorite dishes enjoyed by the children and grandchildren included lasagna, okra gumbo, and fried chicken. She always had a variety of casseroles and an assortment of mouth-watering desserts.
Mom and dad enjoyed taking the family on vacation trips to the beach and to the mountains. In retirement mom and dad made many trips touring the United States and Canada. Mom was a big fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide and always followed the Atlanta Braves.
Mom grew up attending Waterloo Church of Christ. Mom and dad attended Stony Point Church of Christ until their family was started at which time they helped with the beginning of Pamplin Avenue Church of Christ which later became North Wood Hills Church of Christ. Mom and dad later became longtime members of Darby Drive Church of Christ which later became Cross Point Church of Christ where she remained a member until her death.
Visitation for Eloise will be at Greenview Memorial Chapel in Florence on Thursday, September 29, 2022 from 10-11 a.m. A Celebration of Life will begin at 11 a.m. with her grandsons, Chris Holt and Drake Davis speaking. Eloise will be laid to rest in Greenview Memorial Park between her husband, W.C. and her son, Greg. Pallbearers will be Micah Holt, Justin Holt, Ethan Holt, Adam Gooch, Erek Spenser, Chris Hamm and Eric Morris.
Eloise’s family would like to thank her longtime physician, Dr. Danny McFall and her cardiologist, Dr. Zubair Khan. Also, thanks to the wonderful care provided by Renaissance Assisted Living Facility during the last three years of mom’s life.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ambassadors of Love at Cross Point Church of Christ in Florence, Alabama.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com
Commented