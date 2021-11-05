PARAGOULD, ARKANSAS — Our family suffered a great loss on Wednesday, October 27th, 2021. Hazel Hardison, 100 years old, passed away peacefully at her residence in Paragould, Arkansas, with her daughter, Priscilla at her side. As one of eight children, Hazel grew up where everyone in the family worked together to plant, grow, harvest, cook, clean and sew. She later became the Matriarch of a large family, passing down these same traditions. Hazel was a caring and fun-loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was an exceptional cook, gardener and seamstress, active in her church and senior community wherever she lived. She was definitely happiest when surrounded by her family!
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Hardison; her parents, Walter Lee and Mary Elizabeth Henson; her four daughters, Shirley Cochran, Joy Sue McFall, Peggy Monson, and Wanda Tejcek; one son, Bobby McFall; two grandchildren, Glen Beck and Sandra Docter; five sisters, Gladys Black, Esther Melson, Edith McFall, Etta Jennings, and Willie Ellen Franks; one brother, W.L. Henson.
Hazel leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Betty Richardson of Southaven, MS, Linda Gale Kottke of Sugargrove, IL, and Priscilla Ann Hinds of Paragould, AR; one brother, Eloy Henson of IN; 17 grandchildren, Robert (Lisa) Coleman of Mountain Home, AR, Danita Richardson of Pawleys Island, S.C, Sonia (Craig) Andreas of Hernando, MS, Karen McVay of Conway, AR, Ollie McFall of Chicago, IL, Michael McFall of Chicago, IL, Krysten McFall of Conway, AR, Sherry (Jesse) Duffey of Leighton, AL, Edward James Monson II of Tuscumbia, AL, Heather Wagley of Gilbert, AZ, Joe (Jessica) Tejcek of Gilbert, AZ, Charlie Tejcek of Westchester, IL, Russell A. Kottke Jr. (Kelly) of Elmhurst, IL, Eric (Sharon) Kottke of Westchester, IL, Marisa (Chris) Edwards of Sugargrove, IL, Brandon (Whitney) Johnson of Florence, AL, and Kyle Westrick of Jonesboro, AR; 26 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Both visitation and celebration of life services will be held on Saturday, November 6th, at Williams Funeral Home, 1950 Helton Drive, Florence, Alabama. A walk-through visitation will begin at 12:00 noon followed by the celebration of life ceremony at 1:00 p.m. The service will be officiated by Rev. Phillip Cooper. Pallbearers will be Robert Coleman, Clay Coleman, Cody Hughes, Edward James Monson II, Brandon Johnson, and Jesse Duffey, with Edward Monson as an honorary pallbearer.
Graveside services will be conducted at Centenary Cemetery, Lutts, TN, immediately following the ceremony.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Association or Cancer Society, in honor of our beloved Johnny Richardson, Shirley Cochran, Bobby McFall, Joy Sue McFall, Peggy Monson, Wanda Tejcek and Russell Kottke.
Williams Funeral Home is in charge of all services and arrangements.
