HACKLEBURG

Hazel Helen Hill, 97 years old of Hackleburg, AL, passed away December 21, 2022.

Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Bro. Corey Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.

She was born February 5, 1925, in Franklin County, AL.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Melvin “Bud” Hill.

She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gentle (John); her grandchildren, Jeff (Stacy) and Tim Gentle; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Garett, and Lilyclaire Gentle.

Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.