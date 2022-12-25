HACKLEBURG
Hazel Helen Hill, 97 years old of Hackleburg, AL, passed away December 21, 2022.
Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27, 2022 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Akins Funeral Home, Russellville, AL. The funeral service will immediately follow in the chapel of Akins Funeral Home at 2 p.m. with Bro. Corey Nicholson officiating. Burial will be in Shady Grove Cemetery.
She was born February 5, 1925, in Franklin County, AL.
Hazel was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Melvin “Bud” Hill.
She is survived by her daughter, Brenda Gentle (John); her grandchildren, Jeff (Stacy) and Tim Gentle; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Garett, and Lilyclaire Gentle.
Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Commented