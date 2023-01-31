ATHENS — Hazel Irene Cagle, 90, died January 30, 2023. Graveside service will be Friday at 11 a.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence. No visitation is planned. Spry Funeral Home in Athens is directing.

