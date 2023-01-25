SPRUCE PINE — Hazel J. King, 85, died January 23, 2023. Memorial services will be at a later date. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville assisting the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.