TUSCUMBIA — Hazel Margary Ackerman, 93, originally of East Syracuse, NY, died July 20, 2020. Graveside service will be held July 31, 2020 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Syracuse, NY at 11 a.m. She is survived by her son, Kevin Ackerman (Joyce); daughter, Susan (Mark) LaFavre. You may sign the register book at sprywilliams.com.