LEIGHTON — Hazel Marie Edmonds, age 81, of Leighton, Al passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019. Visitation will be today, July 16, 2019 from noon-1 p.m. with service to follow at 1 p.m. with Bro. Herschel Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Poplar Creek Cemetery. She was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, Claude and Beatrice Campbell; and daughter, Pamela Marie Briley.
She is survived by her son, Tony L Briley; granddaughter, Raysha Dobbins (Todd Rhea); great-granddaughter, Hazel Marie Rhea; brother, Claude Campbell Jr. (Elsie); sister, Helen Jeffreys; and niece, Tammy Momic (Milan).
Pallbearers will be Todd Rhea, David Rhea, Wade Flakes, and Joe Vandiver.
Hazel was a dear and beloved mother, and grandmother. Her goal in life was to be a good mother, nothing more and nothing less. Being a good mother was an honor that she fulfilled to the fullest.
We would like to give a special thanks to the nurses on 2nd and 5th floor at North Alabama Medical Center for the care given to our dear loved one.
Colbert Memorial is assisting the family.
