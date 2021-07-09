RUSSELLVILLE — Hazel Michael Russell, 79, died July 8, 2021. Memorial Family Service will be held at a later date. Akins Funeral Home, Russellville will assist the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.