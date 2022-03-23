RUSSELLVILLE — Hazel O. Myrick, age 92, of Russellville, passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022 at her residence.
Mrs. Hazel was a member of Bethsaida Baptist Church. She worked for years as a nurse at the hospital. She always enjoyed walking, and walked five miles a day well into her 80’s. She loved all of her family and friends and leaves many wonderful memories.
The visitation will be 12:00 to 2:00 p.m. today, March 23, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel with Brother Dennis Steward officiating the service. Burial will be in Gargis Cemetery.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Myrick; parents, Palmer and Ruby Lindley; and her brothers and sisters.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Barbara Copeland, Tony Myrick (Diane), Paden Myrick (Sherry); granddaughters, Angela Sandidge (Kent), Lacey Austin (Matt); grandsons, Jamie Myrick (Rebekah), Jonathan Myrick, Jess Myrick (Alicia); great-grandchildren, Zoe Myrick, Raegan Myrick, Jacie Mae Myrick, Finleigh Kate Austin; sister, Bobbie; a host of nieces and nephews; and her favorite cats, Darla and Patsy.
The pallbearers will be Mark Hall, Gary Quinn, Phil Robinson, Paden Myrick, Tony Myrick, and Jamie Myrick.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Alabama Hospice for the love and care of our family. Also we want to thank Jess and Alicia who moved in and took around the clock care of their grandmother.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
