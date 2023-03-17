Hazel Patton, 96, of Tuscumbia, passed away March 14, 2023, at Cottage of the Shoals Nursing Home.
Mrs. Patton was a member of Cox Boulevard Church of Christ. She worked at Sears most of her life where she was a PBX Operator. She worked at TVA as a young woman where she met her loving husband of 44 years, Hollis. She and Hollis enjoyed traveling the U.S. during their marriage. Everyone loved Hazel. Her nieces remember her fondly as being fun and adventurous.
Visitation will be Monday, March 20, 2023, from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Wade Hunt officiating. Burial will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Patton was preceded in death by her husband, Hollis Patton; parents, Myrtle and Roy Raley; and brothers, Teddy Raley (Ernestine) and David Raley.
She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Billie Jo Raley and Sherry Patton Putman; nephew, Lowell Raley; nieces, Joyce Holden, Virginia McCaig, Mary Catherine Inman, Glenda Colagross, Karen Landry, Alicia Patton, Jacqueline Brown, and Beverly Hunter.
Special thanks to her loving caregivers, Theresa Johnson and Paula Lowery.
