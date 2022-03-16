PHIL CAMPBELL — Hazel Paulene Woodruff, 62, died March 11, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. She was the worker at Jack’s who loved giving out Christmas cards.

