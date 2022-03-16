PHIL CAMPBELL — Hazel Paulene Woodruff, 62, died March 11, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday from 3:30 to 4 p.m. at Spry Memorial Chapel in Russellville. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. She was the worker at Jack’s who loved giving out Christmas cards.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Hong Kong shares soar 9% on China pledge to support economy
- Sports on TV, radio: March 16, 2022
- Lotteries for March 16
- Florence-Lauderdale Tourism Board renews marketing contract
- STAR Park already popular
- Hoop hype: March Madness brackets get America talking again
- Colbert Commission office reorganization would save about $35K
- Bills to regulate telehealth pending in Senate, House
Most Read
Articles
- Sheffield city officials say flea market is operating illegally
- Caregiver dies in officer-involved shooting near Waterloo
- Daughter: Late Sheffield officer is 'still saving lives'
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision
- Tuscumbia man dies in head-on crash near Leighton
- Muscle Shoals man dies in 2-vehicle crash
- Pediatrician's family holding strong in Ukraine
- 4 added to Florence Walk of Honor
- Snow cover could last a while
- Ex-teacher pleads guilty to improper sexual contact
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Local singer Cadence Baker auditions for show
- Sheffield city officials say flea market is operating illegally
- John Higginbotham
- Jared Ashley Hicks
- Caregiver dies in officer-involved shooting near Waterloo
- Donna Dunn
- Daughter: Late Sheffield officer is 'still saving lives'
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision
- Dennis Liles
- James Dwight Frye
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Price of gas remains a bargain (2)
- Prove allegations or stop your claims (2)
- Saturday's prep roundup: Deshler fourth in wrestling; Wayne County wins district (1)
- Owner: Mugshots did not make mural decision (1)
- Wednesday's prep roundup: Wayne County to host Collinwood for District 10-A title (1)
- Chase ends in fatal crash north of St. Florian (1)
- Tuesday's prep roundup: Cobb, R.A. Hubbard upset Belgreen to reach Hanceville (1)
- 2 men airlifted to hospital following Friday crash (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- Will the rising gas prices affect your travel plans this spring? (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
Commented