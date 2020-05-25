FLORENCE — Hazel Wiladean Martin Tilley, 85, died Saturday, May 23, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, from 1:30-3:30 p.m at Shackelford Collinwood. A graveside service will follow at 4 p.m., at Mt. Hope Cemetery, with burial to follow. She was the mother of James, Jimmy, and Jerry Tilley.