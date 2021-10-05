WATERLOO — Hazel Willis Holt, 82, died October 1, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:30 to 1:30 at Greenview Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow in Cloverdale Church of Christ Cemetery at 2 p.m. An online guestbook may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com

