LEIGHTON
HC Hatmaker, 70, Leighton, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 9, from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel, with Wendell Olive officiating. Services in Indiana will be Monday, June 14, with visitation from noon - 1:30 p.m., at Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Home, followed by a 2:00 p.m. graveside service, at Marion National Cemetery, Marion, IN.
HC was a veteran of the US Marine Corp, serving in Viet Nam, and was a lifetime member of the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Jaetta Hatton; father, Preston Hatton; brother, Bobbie D. Hatmaker; and great-granddaughter, Lorelai Renihan.
HC is survived by his wife, Judith Hatmaker; children, Theresa Caldwell (Mick), of Venice, FL, Greg Hatmaker (Violette), of Montreal, Quebec, and Monica Boulet, of Monmouth, ME; brother, Bill Hatton (Joyce); sister, Connie Rife (Sam); and grandchildren, Caitlin Renihan (Nick), Breeann Caldwell, Bryce Boulet, Jax Towle, and Liane Hatmaker.
Special thanks go to Lagrange Volunteer Fire Department and to HC’s niece, Laura Kidwell.
The family requests that no flowers be sent.
Online condolences may be left at morrisonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented